Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. 12,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CWCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,815 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $123,601.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,370.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

