Cora Capital Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 899 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $774.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.45 and a 200-day moving average of $223.74. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.