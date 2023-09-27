CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.08. 91,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 864,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CoreCivic Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 45,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,116 shares of company stock worth $1,849,382. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 378,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 158.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

