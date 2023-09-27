CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

NYSE CORR opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.32. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Featured Articles

