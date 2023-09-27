Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.31.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $11.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $564.67. 1,685,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,540. The company has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

