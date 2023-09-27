Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $619.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $597.00 to $619.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.31.

NASDAQ COST opened at $542.85 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $553.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

