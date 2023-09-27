Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $652.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $651.00 to $652.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.52.

Shares of COST stock opened at $552.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $553.81 and its 200-day moving average is $523.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

