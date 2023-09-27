Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $575.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $552.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.76. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.