Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.