Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Crane by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Crane by 163,692.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Crane Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

