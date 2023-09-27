CRH plc to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

CRH has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CRH has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRH to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of CRH traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. 1,159,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,133. CRH has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,699,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $17,789,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after purchasing an additional 223,425 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $10,761,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $5,401,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

