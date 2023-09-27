CT UK High Income Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.32 (LON:CHIB)

CT UK High Income Trust PLC (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

CHIB stock traded up GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 81.54 ($1.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.36. CT UK High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 77 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 93 ($1.14). The company has a market cap of £25.04 million, a PE ratio of -623.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Get CT UK High Income Trust alerts:

About CT UK High Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for CT UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.