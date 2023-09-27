CT UK High Income Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.32 (LON:CHIB)

CT UK High Income Trust PLC (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
CHIB stock traded up GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 81.54 ($1.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.36. CT UK High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 77 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 93 ($1.14). The company has a market cap of £25.04 million, a PE ratio of -623.08 and a beta of 0.69.
About CT UK High Income Trust
