Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 222 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $646.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $699.21 and its 200 day moving average is $681.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

