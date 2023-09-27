Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $286.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.86. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

