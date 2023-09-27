Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $46,800,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.