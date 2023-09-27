Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 190 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,462,000 after acquiring an additional 124,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $442.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.27. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $446.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.