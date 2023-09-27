Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $394.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

