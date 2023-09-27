CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 379,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after buying an additional 53,690 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 54,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentum LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 25,996 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

