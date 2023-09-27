CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 1,070.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CXApp stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,695. CXApp has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXAIW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CXApp by 117.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,472 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CXApp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in CXApp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 639,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 577,124 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in CXApp by 796.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 358,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 318,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CXApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

