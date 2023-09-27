D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 368 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.36. 81,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.27 and its 200 day moving average is $489.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

