D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 64 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.93. The stock had a trading volume of 971,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,841 shares of company stock worth $155,120,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.