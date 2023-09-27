D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 169.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,382,000. Amundi increased its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 106.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,584,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $190,846,000 after purchasing an additional 815,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.09. 211,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,619. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,604 shares of company stock worth $2,329,444 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

