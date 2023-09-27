D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,623.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,549,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,197,000 after buying an additional 4,382,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $13,342,720,000,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $58,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $43,419,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIPC traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. 471,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,673. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

