D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.39. 241,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,477. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.77. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $87.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

