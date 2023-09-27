D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FMC by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,303 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FMC by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 25.7% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $79,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 218,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.32. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.13.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

