D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.47. 1,989,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,064,908. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.37. The company has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

