D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,024 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,828 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,491 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. 259,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,766. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

