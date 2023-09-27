D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 127.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MAS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 281,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,831. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.