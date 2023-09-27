D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 296,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,961. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

