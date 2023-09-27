D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

