D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.6% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.72. 667,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

