D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 34 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $9.86 on Wednesday, reaching $562.82. 2,097,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,989. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $553.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.76. The company has a market cap of $249.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

