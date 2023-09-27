D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Old Republic International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 187,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 306,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 107.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,628.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.1 %

ORI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 228,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,099. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

