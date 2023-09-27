Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Danaher Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $247.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $283.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

