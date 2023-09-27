Deepwater Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,559 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Five Below makes up 4.8% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Five Below worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 79.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FIVE traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.55. The company had a trading volume of 275,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,492. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.15 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five Below from $222.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Get Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.