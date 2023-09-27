Deepwater Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,351 shares during the quarter. ACV Auctions makes up approximately 4.6% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 10.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after acquiring an additional 379,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,739,000. Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,260,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,462,000 after acquiring an additional 88,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $2,082,644.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at $30,137,858.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $2,082,644.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at $30,137,858.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 83,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,359,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,098,019.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,252. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 143,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,867. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

