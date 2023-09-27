Deepwater Asset Management LLC Has $12.51 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. RH makes up approximately 5.3% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of RH worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RH by 4.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at about $125,815,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in RH by 11.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RH. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.99. The company had a trading volume of 185,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.30. RH has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.18.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.