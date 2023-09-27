Deepwater Asset Management LLC Has $13.05 Million Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,908 shares during the quarter. NU makes up about 5.5% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,675,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

NU stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. 12,913,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,164,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.18 and a beta of 1.21.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

