Deepwater Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,297,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,318,395. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

