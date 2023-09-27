Deepwater Asset Management LLC Sells 12,870 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.3% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,620,619 shares of company stock worth $49,321,222 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 6.2 %

PLTR stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,309,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,992,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -489.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $533.88 million. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Palantir Technologies



Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

