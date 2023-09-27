Deepwater Asset Management LLC Sells 13,360 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up about 4.7% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zillow Group worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 369.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $274,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 276.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 69,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,511.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $304,643.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,938.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $611,831.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,511.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. 568,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,938. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

