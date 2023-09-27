Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Raises Dividend to $1.35 Per Share

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $33.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of DE stock opened at $379.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.51. Deere & Company has a one year low of $332.34 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.86.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 131.9% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

