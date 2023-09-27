Defender Capital LLC. Buys Shares of 86,450 Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Lifecore Biomedical accounts for about 0.3% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned approximately 0.29% of Lifecore Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFCR shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Lifecore Biomedical stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.99 million. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 79.34% and a negative net margin of 71.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

