Defender Capital LLC. Makes New $222,000 Investment in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.07% of 374Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in 374Water in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in 374Water in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 374Water in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in 374Water in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 374Water in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Get 374Water alerts:

374Water Price Performance

Shares of 374Water stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. 374Water, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.17.

374Water Profile

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. 374Water had a negative net margin of 229.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%.

(Free Report)

374Water, Inc offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.