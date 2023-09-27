Defender Capital LLC. Raises Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the quarter. STAAR Surgical accounts for 9.4% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned approximately 1.07% of STAAR Surgical worth $27,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 2,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 154,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,133,730.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,264,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,056,597.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 244,822 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,857. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

