Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,479 Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAQC. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the first quarter worth $934,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 1.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAQC opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Jupiter Acquisition Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

