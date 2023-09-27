Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 30,100 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,291. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $940.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandy Spring Bancorp

In other news, Director Craig A. Ruppert purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $303,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

