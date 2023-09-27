Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 38,825 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Free Report) by 3,235.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Centrus Energy worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. 22,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,091. The firm has a market cap of $899.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

