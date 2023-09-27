Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 8,195 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 177,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total value of $376,822.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE DDS traded up $7.13 on Wednesday, reaching $320.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.49 and a 12-month high of $417.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $3.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 46.53%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Dillard’s

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.