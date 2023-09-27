Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 259.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the quarter. Textainer Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Textainer Group worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Textainer Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. 4,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,897. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.68 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.09%. Textainer Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

